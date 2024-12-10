Specialised sexual offences court launched in Mthatha
Sex crime complainants in Mthatha and the OR Tambo district will no longer have to come face-to-face with their alleged violators while testifying if they do not wish to do so...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.