Success in fight to bring justice for rape survivors

Court Watching Brief programme works to ensures that cases struck off the roll are brought back and prosecuted

By ZIYANDA ZWENI and EMIHLE MBANGATHA - 10 December 2024

Nearly 70 rape cases that had been struck off the roll for a variety of reasons were brought back before the courts and the perpetrators successfully convicted thanks to the department of community safety’s Court Watching Brief programme, which is intended to streamline and professionalise the work of criminal justice partners...

