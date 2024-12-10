Two drivers were killed and a passenger critically injured in a head-on collision on the N2 near Mthatha on Monday.
The crash, involving an Opel Corsa Hatchback and a Nissan NP 200, occurred in Payne.
“The drivers — a woman behind the wheel of the NP 200 and the man driving the Corsa — died at the scene,” Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
“A female passenger from the NP 200 was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.”
Police have opened a case of culpable homicide in Mthatha.
Another fatal crash on the N2 near Butterworth claimed three lives earlier.
“We know head-on collisions can be avoided if you abide by the rules of the road,” Binqose said.
“For this reason, transport MEC Xolile Nqatha constantly calls on motorists to obey road rules to curtail the bloodbath on our roads.”
DispatchLIVE
Two drivers die, passenger critically injured in Eastern Cape horror crash
Image: SUPPLIED
Two drivers were killed and a passenger critically injured in a head-on collision on the N2 near Mthatha on Monday.
The crash, involving an Opel Corsa Hatchback and a Nissan NP 200, occurred in Payne.
“The drivers — a woman behind the wheel of the NP 200 and the man driving the Corsa — died at the scene,” Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
“A female passenger from the NP 200 was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.”
Police have opened a case of culpable homicide in Mthatha.
Another fatal crash on the N2 near Butterworth claimed three lives earlier.
“We know head-on collisions can be avoided if you abide by the rules of the road,” Binqose said.
“For this reason, transport MEC Xolile Nqatha constantly calls on motorists to obey road rules to curtail the bloodbath on our roads.”
DispatchLIVE
Child among three killed in horrific Eastern Cape crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos