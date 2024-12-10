Courtesy of SABC News
SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan and his co-accused are appearing at the specialised commercial crimes court in Gauteng on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Safa president Danny Jordaan and two co-accused in court
Courtesy of SABC News
SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan and his co-accused are appearing at the specialised commercial crimes court in Gauteng on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos