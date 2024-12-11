News

Men celebrating year-end function among four drownings in two days in Durban

By TIMESLIVE - 11 December 2024
Police recover the body of a man who washed up at Umdloti beach, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
Four people have drowned at Durban beaches in two days, including three men celebrating a year-end function.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said the body of an unidentified man washed up at a beach in Westbrook on Wednesday.

“A member of the public contacted Rusa at about 6am after he made the discovery. An officer and paramedics were dispatched and met a lifeguard. It was alleged three men attending their company year-end function at Umdloti beach drowned after they were swept away while swimming on Tuesday,” it said.

Two bodies were later recovered.

Rusa couldn't immediately confirm if the body recovered on Wednesday was the third victim.

Also on Wednesday, ALS Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson said they responded to a drowning at Durban's Wedge beach.

Paramedics, with lifeguards and metro police search and rescue, attempted to resuscitate a man in his 30s who had drowned. Despite their efforts the man was declared dead. 

