Ministers collaborate to deal with oxygen tender controversy

Amid growing concerns about the project’s future, Motsoaledi took a proactive step to mitigate further delays.



“The minister of health contacted his counterpart in public works to suggest that the contract be terminated and for the department of health to approach other state entities which deal with similar matters,” said Mohale.



This decision, made in consultation with Macpherson, aims to prevent further disruption to the timely delivery of oxygen to South African hospitals.

The urgency of the situation stems not only from the allegations of misconduct but also from the time-sensitive nature of the funding. The PSA oxygen project is backed by the Global Fund, a Geneva-based health financing organisation that has committed significant resources to address critical health issues like HIV, TB and malaria in South Africa.



“The minister of health then got very worried because this project is funded by the Global Fund, which, on average and presently, gives R18bn for this purpose. It was through the generosity of the Global Fund that this funding is extended to the supply of oxygen,” said Mohale.



The Global Fund’s funding is time-bound, with the project scheduled to be completed by November 2025.

As the investigation continues, both ministers have called for full accountability.



“We are working urgently to ensure accountability and to hold any wrongdoers responsible,” Macpherson said.

As the investigation progresses, South Africans can expect the law to take its course. “We will eagerly follow the events and believe that the law must take its course,” said Mohale.

