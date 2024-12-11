An inquest docket has been opened into the death of a volunteer teenage lifeguard whose body was retrieved by police divers at Clanwilliam Dam in the Western Cape.
The alarm was raised on Tuesday just after noon when the 17-year-old male, last seen paddling on a rescue board, disappeared.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said, “SAPS, government health EMS and volunteer lifeguards were searching for the teenager, one of three NSRI volunteer lifeguards conducting informal preseason lifeguard training on Clanwilliam Dam, who reportedly had last been seen paddling on a rescue board,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.
“Police divers began their operation and several repetitive dives were conducted until sunset, including surface water and shoreline searches, supported by an EMS rescue squad, NSRI lifeguards, police, Cederberg fire and rescue services and law enforcement.”
During diving operations police recovered the teenager’s body early on Wednesday.
“Condolences are conveyed to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased teenager,” said Lambinon.
Police divers recover teen's body at Clanwilliam Dam
The boy was one of three volunteer lifeguards conducting preseason training
Image: NSRI
