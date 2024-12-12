Two of her neighbours, Nomfusi Manene and Nomadamba Qonde, died before they could move in.
To this day, Boboyi and her family of nine, with children and grandchildren, are still in their leaking shack.
All three women had letters of approval from the department of human settlements proving ownership of their RDP houses.
What broke my heart was how Manene’s daughter, Vuyokazi, said she recognised her mother’s house by the curtains she had put up.
But when she arrived at the door, imagine her shock when she found someone else living there.
When Sino and I approached the houses, we saw that all the house numbers had been taken off, and that’s when we knew there had been foul play.
At the front door, when we presented Manene’s approval documents to the occupant, she referred us to the ward councillor, Zininzi Mtyingizane.
In our interview with Mtyingizane at the NU3 rent office, I found her stance so hard to process that a 20-minute interview stretched past an hour: her office refused to remove the illegal occupants, and instead the plan was to search for alternative housing for these elderly women.
Of course our constitution does not allow this — such a precedent would set in motion a crisis of illegal occupations by transgressors who knew their actions would be rewarded.
The whole journey showed how political and factional battles had prejudiced people’s rights, and how out of touch our leaders were with issues.
After the heated interview, Mtyingizane said the issue of illegal occupations was the only burden she was willing to solve before her term ended.
We vowed to ensure she keeps her word.
BEHIND THE NEWS | A personal struggle with a public housing fiasco
Senior Reporter
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
Deeply embedded in our constitution is the right to adequate housing. Seeing scores of families in Buffalo City Metro being denied this right is truly heart-wrenching.
A three-week journey I undertook with my colleague, Sino Majangaza — initially to visit housing beneficiaries who were living in squalor despite having government-subsidised RDP houses registered in their names — tested our character.
Journalists also have families, feelings and opinions, so the stories we encounter affect our wellbeing, even when our professional code of conduct means we must sometimes put personal feelings aside.
In early October we heard that about 1,000 people in shacks around BCM had sent a petition to parliament pleading for intervention as they were being kept from their own RDP houses by invaders.
Shocked by the number, Sino approached me to document these people’s voices and witness their living conditions.
In iLinge, in Mdantsane zone 3, we visited a Mdantsane grandmother, Mankazana Boboyi, 83, whose RDP house was illegally occupied and who was yearning to live in her own home before she died.
Mam’Boboyi has lived in the Ladies Park informal settlement in NU3 for 30 years, since 1994.
Dreams dashed as houses stolen
Ongoing battle between rightful owners and invaders in Fynbos
In the second phase of our investigation, we found ourselves confronting a no-go sensitive area where even the city’s bosses have been met with stones and slurs.
For more than a decade, RDP beneficiaries in Buffalo Flats have been at loggerheads over who should benefit in a housing project meant to assist thousands.
Tensions reached tipping point towards the end of 2018, when BCM went to court to evict the illegal occupants.
But in 2019, when the East London magistrate’s court issued the eviction order, clashes erupted between the illegal occupants and legitimate owners.
Six years later, in this hot summer, more than 200 families are crammed inside prefabs while other families illegally enjoy their homes.
We were able to navigate the area and do interviews with the protection of National Community Dialogue’s Zelda Hendricks, whose own home was illegally occupied.
The illegal occupant had even renovated the house.
I was really touched by Mavis Tshingila, 77, and her husband, Malungisa, 80, waiting in a temporary structure since 2021.
We found the couple, who both struggle to walk, still holding on to their approval letter from human settlements for a house in Fynbos granted in 2013.
Mavis has never even seen her house. She is afraid of being attacked.
Eastern Cape housing backlog grows
We, too, left the area unable to conduct a single interview due to the hostility.
But we knew the story was incomplete and our consciences lashed us. We needed to hear the story of the invaders, so that our readers could draw their own conclusions.
One leader, whom we met when we travelled to Fynbos, explained his reluctance to address the media like this: “The media did not listen to us in the first place and made us look bad.”
He said there were irregularities early in the allocation, and most of the coloured people were removed from the list. In response, they decided to invade the houses in a bid to halt the project.
As a result of all this, the provincial human settlements department announced that beneficiary lists should now go through the council and be approved by the city managers, and they will step back and play only an oversight role.
But in reality nothing much has changed.
What I understand from this process is that, with the burgeoning population, land availability will become a growing problem in Buffalo City.
What motivates me about doing stories like these is the relationships we build.
We found people on both sides, just needing to have their voices heard, though we were told before we entered that they would be hostile.
But when we listened to them we discovered that they, too, were just frustrated residents who needed proper guidance.
