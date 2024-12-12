A former Eastern Cape police officer has been arrested for theft after a lengthy investigation by the police’s anti-corruption unit.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the 58-year-old former warrant officer had been arrested in Makhanda on Tuesday.
The suspect allegedly stole drugs worth R204,000, initially due for disposal, in the Makhanda area.
“The drugs were booked in the Grahamstown [Makhanda] SAPS register, but were stolen before disposal,” Mawisa said.
“She worked in an office responsible for storing confiscated items.”
The former officer, who resigned, is expected to appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court on January 14.
In an unrelated incident, a police sergeant was among 10 suspects arrested for fraud in Sterkspruit on Wednesday.
The sergeant, accused of using the SAPS fleet petrol card to claim cash back from filling stations, was caught in an operation by the anti-corruption unit and Maletswai (Aliwal North) public order police.
Mawisa said the sergeant had allegedly colluded with cashiers and petrol attendants, who were also arrested.
The suspects are appearing in the Sterkspruit magistrate’s court facing fraud charges.
DispatchLIVE
Ex-Eastern Cape cop arrested in connection with theft of drugs worth R204,000
Image: GARETH WILSON
A former Eastern Cape police officer has been arrested for theft after a lengthy investigation by the police’s anti-corruption unit.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the 58-year-old former warrant officer had been arrested in Makhanda on Tuesday.
The suspect allegedly stole drugs worth R204,000, initially due for disposal, in the Makhanda area.
“The drugs were booked in the Grahamstown [Makhanda] SAPS register, but were stolen before disposal,” Mawisa said.
“She worked in an office responsible for storing confiscated items.”
The former officer, who resigned, is expected to appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court on January 14.
In an unrelated incident, a police sergeant was among 10 suspects arrested for fraud in Sterkspruit on Wednesday.
The sergeant, accused of using the SAPS fleet petrol card to claim cash back from filling stations, was caught in an operation by the anti-corruption unit and Maletswai (Aliwal North) public order police.
Mawisa said the sergeant had allegedly colluded with cashiers and petrol attendants, who were also arrested.
The suspects are appearing in the Sterkspruit magistrate’s court facing fraud charges.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos