Former F1 boss Eddie Jordan reveals 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis

Former Formula One boss Eddie Jordan spoke on Thursday of going through “very dark days” after being diagnosed with prostate and bladder cancer earlier this year.

The 76-year-old's Silverstone-based team competed from 1991 to 2005 and, after multiple changes of name and ownership, now races as Aston Martin.

“Way back in March and April, I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, and it spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive,” Jordan told the Formula For Success podcast he co-hosts with former racer David Coulthard.

“We’ve all heard about our wonderful friend, Sir Chris Hoy, who’s an absolute megastar, and he is coming out and talking about illnesses like what I’ve got, but he’s a far younger man,”