The Eastern Cape transport department has urged road users, particularly motorists, to remain vigilant as traffic volumes are expected to surge from this weekend.
Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said holidaymakers would start arriving from other provinces ahead of Christmas.
“To ensure safety, all law enforcement personnel are deployed, focusing on major roads connecting the Eastern Cape to neighbouring provinces, including the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State,” Binqose said.
“Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha appeals to road users to obey all road rules, exercise patience and be cautious, especially over the next two weekends leading up to Christmas, critical in reducing festive season crashes and fatalities.
“Traffic officers are strategically positioned along major routes.”
The Eastern Cape has seen several fatal crashes on the N2 in the former Transkei region in recent weeks.
Road users urged to stay safe as traffic volumes surge in Eastern Cape
Image: MASI LOSI
DispatchLIVE
