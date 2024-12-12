News

WATCH | Syrians taste freedom at famous Damascus ice cream parlour

By Reuters - 12 December 2024

Amid the bustling souks of old Damascus, lies Bakdash, a legendary ice cream parlour that has stood as a testament to Syrian heritage for more than a century. Known for its unique Arabic-style ice cream, today it is a symbol of resilience and cultural pride.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Syrians taste freedom at famous Damascus ice cream parlor | REUTERS
Will coach Miguel Cardoso get Sundowns firing on all cylinders again?