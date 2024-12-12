News

WATCH | This 82-year-old takes on the rocky slopes of Rio de Janeiro

By Reuters - 12 December 2024

Brazilian climber Cacia Volare stands out among those scaling the rocky walls of Morro da Urca Hill in Rio de Janeiro.

Volare credits her fitness to a vegetarian diet, regular exercise and a dose of vitamin C to keep wrinkles at bay.

82-year-old Cacia Volare looks for family photos at her home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 8, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
82-year-old Cacia Volare prepares before rappelling from a bridge in Miguel Pereira, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil September 29, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
82-year-old Cacia Volare looks through a bridge before rappelling in Miguel Pereira, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil September 29, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
82-year-old Cacia Volare shows a photo on her cell phone where she rides a horse at her home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 8, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
82-year-old Cacia Volare prepares before rappelling from a bridge in Miguel Pereira, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil September 29, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
82-year-old Cacia Volare stretches before rappelling from a bridge in Miguel Pereira, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil September 29, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A drone view shows 82-year-old Cacia Volare rappelling from a bridge in Miguel Pereira, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil September 29, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
82-year-old Cacia Volare climbs part of the Urca hill in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 8, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A drone view shows 82-year-old Cacia Volare climbing part of the Urca hill, helped by instructor Raphael Raine, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 8, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A drone view shows 82-year-old Cacia Volare climbing part of the Urca hill, helped by instructor Raphael Raine, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 8, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
82-year-old Cacia Volare prepares before rappelling from a bridge in Miguel Pereira, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil September 29, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
82-year-old Cacia Volare follows instructor Raphael Raine, as they start climbing part of the Urca hill in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 8, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A drone view shows 82-year-old Cacia Volare climbing part of the Urca hill in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 8, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
