East London kidnapping suspects abandon bail bids

Hawks spokesperson WO Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the victim, who is known to the Dispatch, and his business colleague were in a guard room when an unknown suspect wearing a face mask and carrying a firearm entered the room.
"“While lying on the floor, his colleague noticed two more suspects, also wearing face masks, and armed with firearms, who snatched the victim from the floor and [took] him to a white SUV that was parked outside and drove off with him to an unknown place,” Mhlakuvana said.
“Later that day, the suspects reportedly contacted the victim's family demanding a ransom.”
Mhlakuvana said the suspects were traced and arrested in Scenery Park, East London, through an intensive investigation by the joint team.
A further investigation led the team to Litha Township in Qonce, where the victim was allegedly kept.
“On arrival, the team searched the house and found the victim inside, rescued unharmed on Wednesday,” Mhlakuvana said.
“One suspect was inside the house and was apprehended on the spot.
“A white Chevrolet Captiva SUV was confiscated as it was allegedly used to transport the victim.
“The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment.”
Five suspects who allegedly abducted an engineer on site in Wilsonia, East London, have abandoned their bail application.
The suspects, aged between 32 and 50, appeared in the East London magistrate's court on Friday facing kidnapping charges.
Magistrate Kevin von Bratt postponed the case to February 7 for further investigation.
The suspects, who cannot be named before the Hawks conduct an identity parade, were arrested during a joint operation by the East London Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks, East London Flying Squad, Mdantsane Flying Squad and Crime Intelligence on Wednesday.
The arrest came after the accused allegedly abducted the consulting engineer during a site on Monday.
The incident allegedly occurred at about 3.30pm.
Speaking outside the court, Mhlakuvana said the Hawks were happy with the 48-hour response by their teams.
“We had a breakthrough, less than 48 hours, and managed to rescue the victim,” he said.
“The Hawks, with another law enforcement agency, received information through intensive investigation that the suspects were in Scenery Park.
“Our investigating team visited the area and arrested the suspects.”
Hawks provincial head Maj Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya praised the exceptional teamwork and dedication that led to the suspects being arrested.
DispatchLIVE
