Acsa fastens seatbelt for festive season liftoff
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says it is ready to handle the expected surge in travellers this festive season and has comprehensive plans and strategies in place to ensure operations run smoothly and a seamless travel experience for passengers.
According to Acsa, OR Tambo International Airport has forecast a peak in air traffic between December 13 and 19.
The busiest day is forecast for December 13, with 598 aircraft movements and 67,179 passengers expected to depart and arrive.
Cape Town International Airport will experience its busiest week between December 16 and 22, with Sunday December 22 the busiest day, with 260 aircraft movements and 36,272 passengers expected.
King Shaka International Airport also expects its busiest period to be between December 16 and 22, with Monday set to see 19,407 passengers and 125 aircraft movements.
Acsa said its peak travel season officially began at the end of October and will continue until the end of March 2025.
Preparations for the busy season began as early as three to four months ago, with the company ramping up its operations to ensure a smooth and efficient experience for passengers.
Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu said they look forward to welcoming passengers.
“The last year has been marked by incredible gains for the company and we are now well-positioned to ensure that the influx of travellers flows smoothly through our terminals. Our team has worked tirelessly to improve our facilities and services, as well as to enhance collaboration with key partners, ensuring a hassle-free experience for everyone,” she said.
Acsa said its planning and co-ordination have been comprehensive, involving key stakeholders such as the police, border management service and other state agencies. Other preparations include enhanced infrastructure, increased staffing levels and improvements to critical services.
Acsa said it is focused on increased use of e-Gates, optimised queuing processes, particularly at emigration points, and the reliability of baggage systems. It has also taken steps to improve fuel forecasting and throughput at its fuel depots to ensure smooth aircraft operations.
As part of these efforts, Acsa said it will soon deliver on a R21.7bn capital expenditure plan that includes key projects at OR Tambo, which will enhance the airport’s cargo capacity and strengthen South Africa's position as a leading cargo hub in Africa.
“We’re not just preparing for this peak season, we’re preparing for the future. Our investments in infrastructure and technology will ensure that Acsa’s airports remain ready for the growing demand for air travel in the coming years,” said Mpofu.
Mpofu said these developments will also contribute to job creation, economic growth and a stronger aviation sector for South Africa.
