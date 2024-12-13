Five suspects, aged between 32 and 50, are due to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Friday in connection with the kidnapping of a local business executive earlier this week.
Hawks spokesperson WO Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the man was kidnapped on Monday during a site inspection at a construction project.
The man and his colleague were in the guard room when an unknown suspect, wearing a face mask and carrying a firearm, entered and instructed them to lie down.
“While lying on the floor, his colleague noticed two more suspects, also wearing face masks, and armed with firearms, who snatched the victim from the floor and [took] him to a white SUV that was parked outside and drove off with him to an unknown place,” Mhlakuvana said.
The suspects later contacted the man’s family, demanding a ransom.
After an intensive investigation, the suspects were traced and arrested in Scenery Park.
Further investigations led the team to Litha Township in Qonce, where the man was found unharmed.
“Through an intensive investigation by the joint team, the suspects were traced and arrested.
“The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Mhlakuvana said.
A white Chevrolet Captiva SUV, which the suspects allegedly used during the kidnapping, was confiscated.
Hawks provincial head Maj Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya praised the exceptional teamwork and dedication that led to the suspects being arrested.
Five to appear in East London court for kidnapping
