Lusikisiki murder accused to conduct own defence

Mzukisi Ndamase, the man alleged to be the mastermind behind the September Lusikisiki massacre which saw 18 people shot dead, insists on representing himself in court.
Ndamase appeared in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Thursday, facing 21 charges, including murder and unlawful possession of three AK47 assault rifles, a 243 Steyr Mannlicher rifle and 82 live rounds of ammunition.
He appeared with his co-accused, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, Bonga Hintsa, 31, Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36.
Ndamase is a convicted killer serving a life sentence for murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
He is the only one of the seven accused who have refused legal representation, but all have abandoned bail for now.
Others have elected to be represented by Legal Aid lawyers.
He maintained that he would conduct his own defence and indicated that he had gone through the docket contents and would be ready with his defence on the set trial date.
The matter was postponed to February 18 for a high court date.
