Silverback smile after complex procedure as gorilla visits dentist

Binga, a 23-year-old silverback gorilla at the Pretoria National Zoological Garden, got his smile back after the zoo and the University of Pretoria teamed up for a complex dental operation.
Binga recently underwent a unique dental procedure after an abscess was discovered on his lower right mandible during routine monitoring on November 25.
The zoo’s veterinary team initially attempted to treat the condition with antibiotics, but Binga refused oral medication.
The two-hour operation involved a team of specialists from the zoo and the university. It included dentistry and maxillofacial specialist Prof Gerhard Steenkamp, veterinary specialist in wildlife health Prof Katja Koeppel, resident Dr Giovana Martins, diagnostic imaging specialist Dr Nicolene Hoepner, Sr Michelle Cruywagen and Sr Jenna Wright from the faculty of veterinary science, as well as students Nicole Hassell and Elmar van Aardt (veterinary science) and veterinary nursing student Alicia Gouws.
They were joined by veterinary specialist in wildlife diseases Dr Agustina Fitte and Radion Khoza (gorilla handler) from the zoo. Recognising the urgency, the team organised a specialised procedure under general anaesthetic.
Fitte said zoo animals such as Binga undergo annual health check-ups to ensure they remain in optimal condition.
“Since wild animals do not normally show signs of distress, which would be seen as a sign of weakness to their peers and predators, these check-ups are essential for early diagnosis and treatment,” Fitte said.
Annual examinations for zoo animals are comprehensive and include dental evaluations, blood work, ultrasounds of the heart and abdomen, vision tests, chest X-rays and even reproductive examinations. However, dental issues, such as Binga’s abscess, can occur unexpectedly, requiring immediate attention.
The zoo said collaboration and efficiency were crucial as anaesthetising a gorilla came with inherent risks, as keeping them under anaesthesia for longer than two hours could be dangerous. Fitte said the type of procedure was too complex for a single veterinarian to handle.
“We needed a dental specialist to address Binga’s teeth and a diagnostic imaging expert to perform an advanced ultrasound of his heart using an eco-doppler machine. Prof Koeppel’s extensive experience in immobilising gorillas, having worked with more than 400 in her career, was critical. Her expertise ensured Binga was in the safest possible hands throughout the procedure,” she said.
Fitte also highlighted the challenges of working with highly intelligent and potentially dangerous animals.
Gorillas had an incredible memory and capacity to identify threats.
“Given my ongoing training sessions with Binga, I didn’t want him to associate me with the immobilisation process. Positive reinforcement training plays a vital role in preparing animals such as Binga for veterinary procedures, minimising stress and enhancing safety for the animal and the team,” Fitte said.
The team performed a molar extraction, an echocardiogram and an ultrasound of Binga’s heart, ensuring his overall health. Positive reinforcement training allowed Binga to participate calmly in pre-procedure preparations making the process smoother for everyone involved.
Koeppel said Binga is now healthy and pain-free.
“If he could share a message, it would likely be: ‘don’t forget to brush your teeth!” Koeppel said.
The zoo said its partnership with the University of Pretoria showcased the value of collaboration in wildlife care.
Executive director at the National Zoological Garden Leslie Mudimeli said Binga’s successful procedure was testament to the dedication, teamwork and specialised knowledge required to care for one of nature’s most extraordinary species.
“We are grateful for the University of Pretoria’s expertise and the incredible learning opportunity they provided to our students and clinicians,” Mudimeli said.
Silverback smile after complex procedure as gorilla visits dentist
