Two Lesotho men who shot dead two men and injured three others at the Chicken Farm informal settlement in Soweto in April 2022 have been sentenced to life imprisonment.
The Johannesburg high court sentenced Teboho Molapo, 29, and Mokhabi Ngoanapudi, 39, on Friday after convicting them of murdering Kgomotso Diale and Tlhoel Daniel Moruti.
On April 18 2022, community members from Pimville marched to Chicken Farm to address the theft of power cables. The deceased and the injured victims were part of this protest.
“On arrival, the accused, armed with firearms, exited their vehicle, and indiscriminately opened fire on the protesters, resulting in the deaths of Diale and Moruti and injuries to three others,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
The accused were arrested three days later.
“In a poignant testimony, the mother of one of the deceased described her son, Diale, as an active and helpful member of the community, emphasising the irreplaceable loss felt by his passing,” Mjonondwane said.
Senior state prosecutor advocate Khethowakhe Ngubane said the accused displayed no remorse, having declined to testify during the mitigation phase of the sentencing.
“The court expressed its condemnation of the accused's flagrant disregard for the law, highlighting the brutal and senseless manner in which the deceased lost their lives.”
Mjonondwane said the sentences imposed reflected the NPA’s commitment to delivering justice for victims and their families.
TimesLIVE
Life in jail for two Lesotho men who shot dead two people in Soweto
Image: Supplied
Two Lesotho men who shot dead two men and injured three others at the Chicken Farm informal settlement in Soweto in April 2022 have been sentenced to life imprisonment.
The Johannesburg high court sentenced Teboho Molapo, 29, and Mokhabi Ngoanapudi, 39, on Friday after convicting them of murdering Kgomotso Diale and Tlhoel Daniel Moruti.
On April 18 2022, community members from Pimville marched to Chicken Farm to address the theft of power cables. The deceased and the injured victims were part of this protest.
“On arrival, the accused, armed with firearms, exited their vehicle, and indiscriminately opened fire on the protesters, resulting in the deaths of Diale and Moruti and injuries to three others,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
The accused were arrested three days later.
“In a poignant testimony, the mother of one of the deceased described her son, Diale, as an active and helpful member of the community, emphasising the irreplaceable loss felt by his passing,” Mjonondwane said.
Senior state prosecutor advocate Khethowakhe Ngubane said the accused displayed no remorse, having declined to testify during the mitigation phase of the sentencing.
“The court expressed its condemnation of the accused's flagrant disregard for the law, highlighting the brutal and senseless manner in which the deceased lost their lives.”
Mjonondwane said the sentences imposed reflected the NPA’s commitment to delivering justice for victims and their families.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos