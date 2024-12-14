EFF leader Julius Malema became emotional as he thanked his family for their unwavering support and sacrifices during his opening speech at the red berets' third national people's assembly in Johannesburg on Friday.
Reflecting on his 11 years as leader of the EFF, Malema expressed gratitude for his family’s steadfast presence throughout his journey.
“Fighters, on a personal note, I would like to thank my late grandmother, who remains my guardian angel,” he said.
“Even in moments when I feel like giving up and surrendering due to attacks and difficulties, her spirit and fearlessness continue to inspire me. She is the one who named me her soldier and as a result, I have become a soldier of the people,” he told delegates gathered at Nasrec.
WATCH | Malema thanks grandmother, family in emotional speech to EFF national people's assembly
The EFF is holding its third National People's Assembly at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg from Friday.
