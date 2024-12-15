Rising visual artists got the chance to showcase their skills at the Art Versatile Africa Sip and Create event in East London on Saturday.
Featuring live music and a relaxed atmosphere, the event provided materials and complementary wine for participants to express their creativity under the theme “Whole Life in a Year”.
Renowned visual artist Litha “Masivakale” Ncokazi, 40, led the session.
Ncokazi, a creative social entrepreneur and arts development academic, said the event aimed to provide an authentic, packaged creative experience for those seeking relaxation.
“The idea was born out of the need I spotted for authentic packaged creative experiences for people looking for relaxation and mental resilience,” Ncokazi said.
Artists unleash creativity at East London’s Sip and Create event
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
Rising visual artists got the chance to showcase their skills at the Art Versatile Africa Sip and Create event in East London on Saturday.
Featuring live music and a relaxed atmosphere, the event provided materials and complementary wine for participants to express their creativity under the theme “Whole Life in a Year”.
Renowned visual artist Litha “Masivakale” Ncokazi, 40, led the session.
Ncokazi, a creative social entrepreneur and arts development academic, said the event aimed to provide an authentic, packaged creative experience for those seeking relaxation.
“The idea was born out of the need I spotted for authentic packaged creative experiences for people looking for relaxation and mental resilience,” Ncokazi said.
Kwanojoli gaining traction as vibrant art hub
The Ngcobo-born artist brought the event to East London, where his business and artistic base are located, to cater to his following in the city.
Ncokazi encouraged aspiring creatives to be brave, work on their gifts and seek training to become experts.
“Fortune favours the brave,” he said.
“Time and tide wait for no man; there is no time to waste becoming what you are not.
“Once you discover the artist in you, do all within your power to work on your gift.
“Receive training so that you can become an expert at what you are gifted at.”
Art Versatile Africa project and events co-ordinator Nozibele Ntshatsha said the Sip and Create event took place every second month.
“We are in the last month of the year; we all went through ups and downs, good and bad decisions, all in the interest of realising the best that lies within us,” Ntshatsha said.
“So why not create a memorable event to channel all those emotions?”
Another Clarendon High pupil’s artwork cracks cover of ‘English Alive’
Guest Lukhanye Sikukula expressed excitement about attending the event, hoping to learn about poetry and rekindle her childhood passion for creating art.
“I’ve always been fascinated by creating art. When I was young, we used to go and get udongwe (clay) and make pieces.
“We were amateurs then, yet still, seeing an idea come to life always left me feeling good and fulfilled,” Sikukula said.
“I am excited to finally be meeting the brains behind the event, good vibes, building back my confidence, meeting other people with the same interests and just enjoyment.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos