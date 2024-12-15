IN PICS | Julius Malema re-elected unopposed as EFF leader
15 December 2024
Julius Malema was elected unapposed for a third term as leader of the EFF. Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Julius Malema was re-elected unopposed as EFF commander-in-chief at the party's national conference at Nasrec on Saturday.
Malema's preferred candidate for deputy president, Godrich Gardee, was also elected unopposed.
The other members election to the EFF's top six were Omphile Maotwe as Treasurer General, Nontando Nolutshungu to the position of National Chairperson, Marshall Dlamini as Secretary General and Leigh-Ann Mathys as Deputy Secretary-General.
IN PICS | Julius Malema re-elected unopposed as EFF leader
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Julius Malema was re-elected unopposed as EFF commander-in-chief at the party's national conference at Nasrec on Saturday.
Malema's preferred candidate for deputy president, Godrich Gardee, was also elected unopposed.
The other members election to the EFF's top six were Omphile Maotwe as Treasurer General, Nontando Nolutshungu to the position of National Chairperson, Marshall Dlamini as Secretary General and Leigh-Ann Mathys as Deputy Secretary-General.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos