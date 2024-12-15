News

IN PICS | Julius Malema re-elected unopposed as EFF leader

15 December 2024
Julius Malema was elected unapposed for a third term as leader of the EFF.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Julius Malema was re-elected unopposed as EFF commander-in-chief at the party's national conference at Nasrec on Saturday.

Malema's preferred candidate for deputy president, Godrich Gardee, was also elected unopposed.

The other members election to the EFF's top six were Omphile Maotwe as Treasurer General, Nontando Nolutshungu to the position of National Chairperson, Marshall Dlamini as Secretary General  and Leigh-Ann Mathys as Deputy Secretary-General.

