News

Ramaphosa recognises new Balobedu queen

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 16 December 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa has legally recognised Princess Masalanabo Modjadji as queen of the Balobedu in Limpopo...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'There's nothing black conscious about MK' - Malema
“He is not here” Malema on the absence of Mbuyseni Ndlozi at elective conference