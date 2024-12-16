News

Two passengers arrested with 'kilos of cocaine' at OR Tambo International

16 December 2024
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
One of the passengers allegedly had 4kg of cocaine in his luggage. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Two suspected drug traffickers will appear in an Ekurhuleni court later this week after being caught carrying “bullets” and bags of cocaine at OR Tambo International Airport.

The Brazilians, aged 30 and 35, were arrested on Sunday after arriving at the airport from São Paulo, Brazil.

“One of these traffickers was found in possession of more than 4kg of cocaine in his luggage while a medical X-ray confirmed the presence of drug bullets swallowed by the other drug mule,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk.

“Fifteen bullets containing cocaine have been released.”

The suspects will appear in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on charges related to drug trafficking, she added.

