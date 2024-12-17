‘Grave concern’: 24 die in long weekend road carnage in Western Cape

Western Cape mobility MEC Isaac Sileku on Tuesday expressed “grave concern” at the number of accidents and fatalities over the long weekend in the province.
Preliminary statistics show there were 22 crashes with 24 fatalities — of which seven were pedestrians — between December 13 and 16. “While enforcement and road safety campaigns launched in late November have led to some improvement in compliance with traffic laws, the loss of lives remains unacceptably high. These tragedies not only leave families heartbroken but also have a lasting social and economic impact on our communities,” said Sileku.
Authorities said during a rigorous operation conducted in high-traffic volume areas over the long weekend:
- 23,864 vehicles were stopped at roadblocks.
- 10,495 fines were issued for offences including speeding, driving under the influence and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.
- 26 vehicles were impounded for failing roadworthiness checks.
Sileku said the province provided 24/7 traffic officer services across all districts with targeted safety education for road users and the use of predictive technology to reduce injuries and fatalities. However, these efforts alone were not enough.
“We need every resident in the province to work with us in creating safer roads. Let us all commit to practising safer road-use behaviour. Together, we can create a culture of accountability and care that prioritises and protects the sanctity of human life,” he added.
