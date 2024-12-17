News

Holiday roads carnage, other trauma cases stretching health services to the limit

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 17 December 2024

A surge in the number of trauma cases in the Eastern Cape since the beginning of December is putting a severe strain on an already stretched provincial healthcare system...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2024 GWM Tank 500
EFF new top six leadership all elected unopposed