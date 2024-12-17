Long arm of the law captures 'pickpockets' on Signal Hill

SANParks rangers and law enforcement officers arrested two people for pickpocketing and returned stolen goods to tourists at the weekend on Signal Hill in Cape Town.
The arrests were made at the popular tourist destination on Saturday evening during a targeted operation.
“SANParks rangers and a sea, air and mountain team working with the City of Cape Town's law enforcement unit arrested two suspects with stolen goods and returned them to tourists. Another group of suspects abandoned their [pickpocketing] efforts due to the presence of law enforcement authorities,” said SANParks.
“SANParks continues to implement its festive season safety plan and urges visitors to follow any advisories issued by park management.”
Visitors to Table Mountain National Park were advised to:
- avoid hiking alone, especially during early morning or late evening. Hike in groups of four or more;
- stay on marked trails and be alert to your surroundings;
- do not leave valuable items visible in your parked vehicle; and
- report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately. The SANParks emergency number is 086-1106-417.
