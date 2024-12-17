Plunder of OR Tambo district’s water infrastructure triggers crisis
Thousands of taps run dry as dozens of water schemes stripped of valuable components, resulting in R20m repair bill
Dozens of water schemes, designed to deliver clean water to many OR Tambo district municipality residents, have been targeted by criminals and vandals, costing the district authority nearly R20m in repairs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.