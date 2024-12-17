Two people died and another sustained minor injuries in a collision between a truck and a Toyota Etios in the Kei Cuttings on Tuesday.
The Toyota Etios was reportedly approaching from a side road when it collided with the truck, which was travelling from East London.
Both occupants of the Toyota Etios died at the scene.
“The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the Butterworth government mortuary,” transport MEC Xolile Nqatha's spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said.
“A case of culpable homicide has been recorded at the Komga police station.”
Nqatha urged motorists to be patient and follow road rules.
“MEC Nqatha is urging all motorists to be patient with one another and to always follow the rules of the road,” Komisa said.
“The MEC has also expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured truck driver a speedy recovery.”
In a separate incident, 14 people died in a head-on collision between an SUV and a minibus taxi on the N9 near Graaff-Reinet on Monday.
A Hyundai Creta, carrying six occupants, collided with a fully loaded minibus taxi travelling from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape.
DispatchLIVE
Two killed in horrific crash between truck and car in Kei Cuttings
Image: SUPPLIED
Two people died and another sustained minor injuries in a collision between a truck and a Toyota Etios in the Kei Cuttings on Tuesday.
The Toyota Etios was reportedly approaching from a side road when it collided with the truck, which was travelling from East London.
Both occupants of the Toyota Etios died at the scene.
“The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the Butterworth government mortuary,” transport MEC Xolile Nqatha's spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said.
“A case of culpable homicide has been recorded at the Komga police station.”
Nqatha urged motorists to be patient and follow road rules.
“MEC Nqatha is urging all motorists to be patient with one another and to always follow the rules of the road,” Komisa said.
“The MEC has also expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured truck driver a speedy recovery.”
In a separate incident, 14 people died in a head-on collision between an SUV and a minibus taxi on the N9 near Graaff-Reinet on Monday.
A Hyundai Creta, carrying six occupants, collided with a fully loaded minibus taxi travelling from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape.
DispatchLIVE
‘Grave concern’: 24 die in long weekend road carnage in Western Cape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos