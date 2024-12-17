WATCH | Probe launched after cop seen assaulting civilian outside NW police station

North West police have confirmed an investigation into an altercation between one of their members and a civilian outside a Rustenburg police station over the long-weekend.
In a video clip making the rounds on social media, the officer, wearing black clothes, can be seen repeatedly kicking another person before shocked officers manage to break them apart.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sam Tselanyane said the incident stemmed from an argument that ensued at a barber shop at a Rustenburg mall.
"[This] involving the police officer, assault victim and other people on Saturday afternoon. After the incident, one of the victims went to the police station to lodge a complaint.
Probe launched after cop seen assaulting civilian outside NW police station
“Reports suggest the police officer also went to the police station where he found the complainant at the parking area. Allegedly, he chased the complainant until inside the police station premises and assaulted him. The on-duty police officers swiftly intervened and calmed the situation.”
The civilian opened an assault case against the officer while the latter laid a counter charge. Tselanyane confirmed the matter was being investigated.
“Provincial police management pointed out that the member's conduct is unacceptable and displays a disrespect for the rule of law by a law enforcement officer,” he said.
