Cyril Ramaphosa signs historic nuclear regulator amendment bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved the National Nuclear Regulator Amendment Bill, which enhances nuclear safety oversight, covering areas from the decontamination of defence facilities to the safety of airline pilots.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the amendment bill amends the National Nuclear Regulator Act of 1999 to align it with current international regulatory best practices as determined by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“This alignment is necessary because South Africa is one of the founding members of the IAEA and is a signatory to various international conventions governing nuclear safety, as promulgated by the IAEA.

“The law gives the national nuclear regulator additional functions and provides for the decontamination, decommissioning and closing of national defence force facilities, equipment, machinery and scrap for civilian use,” Magwenya said.