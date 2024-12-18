Eastern Cape visitor numbers are soaring, state insists
Domestic tourism figures are up, it seems — but many in the hospitality trade are unconvinced
While many tourism businesses along the scenic Wild Coast are battling a dip in bookings over the festive period due to cancellations brought about by fears of crime, the Eastern Cape is one of the preferred choices for domestic travellers within SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.