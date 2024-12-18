A seasoned hiker injured by a fall while scrambling up a steep ravine on Table Mountain was rescued by helicopter on Tuesday.
Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said the 65-year-old and his partner were making their way up Grotto Ravine above Camps Bay when he slipped and tumbled about 8m down the mountainside.
“A small team on board the Western Cape government health and wellness EMS/Air Mercy Service rescue helicopter were flown to the scene and hoisted down to a point near the hiker,” said WSAR.
He was assessed and treated by a provincial government paramedic before being helped on to a rescue stretcher.
The man was flown to a nearby landing zone, transferred to a waiting ambulance and transported to hospital.
The rescue operation was wrapped up just before 2pm.
TimesLIVE
Injured hiker flown to safety after falling on Table Mountain
Seasoned hiker slipped and fell about 8m down a steep ravine
Image: Chris Jacobs
