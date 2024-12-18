WATCH | Dirco minister Ronald Lamola leads SA delegation to meet Mozambican counterparts
By TimesLIVE - 18 December 2024
International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola will lead a South African delegation of ministers during a bilateral engagement with Mozambique aimed at discussing challenges in Mozambique.
WATCH | Dirco minister Ronald Lamola leads SA delegation to meet Mozambican counterparts
International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola will lead a South African delegation of ministers during a bilateral engagement with Mozambique aimed at discussing challenges in Mozambique.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos