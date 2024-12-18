News

We're preparing for a bumper holiday season, says BCM

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA and ROSA-KAROO LOEWE - 18 December 2024

Buffalo City Metro says it is expecting an influx of as many as one million people to visit the city over the holidays...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep74 | Ford Bantam, BMW 640i, Honda WRV, Lexus IS250c, ...
2024 GWM Tank 500