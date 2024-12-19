Avoid one-sided narratives: Madonsela on the Sibusiso Lawrence case

He expressed his family's heartbreak and distress, saying they struggled to sleep the night after they heard the news.

In a chilling video confession by Lawrence which has been widely circulated on social media, he confessed to murdering his girlfriend, offering a troubling justification for his actions.

“You will say I am being ruthless, I have tried and worked hard in my life trying to satisfy a woman. Trying to make her happy, trying to make a woman happy. I have tried really hard, I have lost a lot of things and a lot of money, lots of everything,” Lawrence said. “She gave birth to a child who is not mine and I have taken care of her. She got tired of me and rejected me as she was about to get RAF [Road Accident Fund payout] that I helped with. She broke up with me,” said Lawrence.

In response to the media's focus on Lawrence's father’s narrative, Madonsela drew a parallel with a case she had worked with in the past. She referenced the tragic story of Lance Hart who killed his wife 50-year-old wife Claire and 19-year-old daughter Charlotte.



“This clip reminds me of how one UK One Young World ambassador took up advocacy against gender-based violence, focusing on femicide. After his father killed his mother, media were full of interviews and articles highlighting the goodness of his father while his dead mother was erased,” said Madonsela.



