Foreign-owned spaza shops welcome registration deadline extension

An organisation representing foreign-owned spaza shops, ANG ANGGA, has expressed gratitude for the extension of the registration deadline to February 28.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa announced the extension on Wednesday after widespread unhappiness about the initial 21-day registration deadline, which many deemed insufficient.

Director of ANG ANGGA, Fikreyesus Daniel, welcomed the extension, saying it will allow foreigners to get their documents in order.

“We are very grateful for the extension because there have been a lot of complaints,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

“This allows us to do this task effectively. When the time is so short, you want to do things properly. So we are so grateful about it. It will also help us to review and refine the way we have been handling the business,” said Daniel.