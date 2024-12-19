What it takes to host a Grand Prix
Gayton McKenzie opens tender for SA’s Formula One dream
Minister announced a committee to help draw up the bid document and identify the best bids and promoters to bring the Grand Prix to the country
Senior Motoring Correspondent
Image: SUPPLIED
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie on Wednesday announced a new Bid Steering Committee (BSC) for a Formula One race in SA.
In a media conference held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg and attended by dignitaries such as Gauteng MEC for finance and economic development Lebogang Maile and CEO of LSM Distributors and Kyalami racetrack owner Toby Venter, McKenzie outlined the plans and tasks of the committee chaired by Patriotic Alliance’s Bakang Lethoko.
The BSC consists of individuals from various sectors, including MultiChoice CEO Rendani Ramovha; senate member at FIA and chair at Motorsport SA, Anton Roux; and CEO and co-founder at Newzroom Afrika Thabile Ngwato.
McKenzie said the varied expertise of the steering committee would help with drawing up the bid document and outline specifications and compliance, while identifying the best bids and promoters to bring the Grand Prix to South Africa.
The country last hosted a Grand Prix at Kyalami on March 14 1993. Venter said upgrades to Kyalami as a Grade A Formula One circuit were at 90% and the track would be fully licensed by the end of 2025.
'Spinners will get a salary': McKenzie announces sponsorship for spinning
On the bidders
The bid process is open to locals and overseas promoters.
Warren Scheckter — founder and CEO of South African Grand Prix (SAGP) and the son of former F1 driver Ian Scheckter and nephew of South Africa’s 1979 F1 world champion Jody Scheckter — established SAGP in 2015.
There also two other bids: one for a race at Welkom’s Phakisa raceway and another consortium under the peculiar banner of “Wakanda City”.
Before McKenzie’s announcement, Rwandan president Paul Kagame announced his country's bid for a Formula One race. The minister said he welcomed an additional African bid and that he supported Rwanda and any other African state that wishes to host an F1 race.
Europe has numerous race events in a calendar year, while countries such as Italy have the privilege of hosting two races in a year, in Monza and Imola. “Why can’t we have a South African and Rwandan Grands Prix?” asked McKenzie.
Image: REUTERS
What it takes to host a Grand Prix
A race can be on an existing circuit, such as Kyalami, or a city street such as Monaco. The promoter is responsible for running the whole show and making it a success, from finding sponsorships to paying the obligatory, multiyear hosting fee to the Formula One company.
For perspective, the Eastern Europe country of Azerbaijan reportedly pays an eye-watering $57m (R1bn) a year to host a race on the streets of Baku City until 2026.
An insider close to the South African bid informed us there were local individuals and consortia that can realistically bring a Grand Prix to the country. However, it’s a behemoth that requires infrastructure and experienced hands to run successfully.
He added that the F1 bid documents will require at least 140 helipads set up close to the hosting circuit, and advised locals with an interest to partner up with experienced overseas promoters.
McKenzie said hosting an event of the magnitude of a Grand Prix had many positive spin-offs for a country and its economy, but the government would not commit any money to the bid. It would instead support and work with the successful promoter.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
Maile said Gauteng stood the best chance of hosting the event, thanks to its existing infrastructure, but he acknowledged a collaboration with other provinces was crucial to make a success of a Grand Prix in South Africa.
“The winning bid is expected to be announced in February. We will then take the name and the bid to the provincial structures, then on to cabinet for final approval,” McKenzie said.
Bid Steering Committee members:
Bakang Lethoko (chair), Anton Roux, Vic Maharaj, Rendani Ramovha, Gavin Varejes, Andrew Dunn, Timothy Harris, Stephen Watson, Shane Water, Thabile Ngwato, Charnie Lee Kruger, Nomsa Chabeli and Mimandlela Ndamase.
