Girl, 12, resuscitated after near-drowning in dramatic Eastern Cape sea rescue
A young girl is recovering in hospital after being resuscitated during a near-drowning incident at Gxarha (formerly Morgan Bay) outside East London on Sunday.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said its Kei Mouth duty crew had been activated after reports of a drowning in progress.
“A 12-year-old girl disappeared underwater while swimming at about 1.45pm,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.
“Friends ran to call the Great Kei Mouth municipal lifeguards, who were on duty at Morgan Bay.
“An eyewitness, formerly an NSRI lifeguard, entered the water to commence a search.”
The lifeguards, along with the eyewitness, quickly found and recovered the child from the water.
“Resuscitation efforts commenced and spontaneous breathing and a pulse were restored.” Lambinon said.
The child was taken to hospital by ambulance and is recovering in ICU.
In another incident, the bodies of two 13-year-olds were recovered from the Great Kei River, about 20km inland of the Kei River Mouth.
NSRI Kei Mouth was alerted to the incident on Thursday last week.
Police and police K9 search and rescue members went to the scene, but community members had found the bodies.
They were taken into the care of the police and government health forensic pathology services.
The police have opened inquest dockets.
