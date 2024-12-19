Ntobeko Cele's family says boyfriend had attacked her before

The family of Ntobeko Cele, 25, who was stabbed to death by her partner who posted a video of her body before committing suicide, has expressed its anguish about how the killer's family have depicted them in public.

Sbusiso Ntaka stabbed his fiancee, Cele, on Tuesday.

Nhlonipho Cele, Ntobeko's aunt, accused the killer's father, Sipho Ntaka, of peddling lies in the public domain.

“We had trusted Sbu's father because he is a priest and a sangoma. We don't really know what he is talking about when he says there were DNA tests conducted on the couple’s child,” said Cele. After Ntaka had killed Cele, he had claimed in a video he posted that he was not the father of the child.

She also did not take kindly to allegations that Ntobeko was "a drinker", alleging Ntaka was the one who was a heavy drinker.

“If anything it was the son who drank heavily. Sbu was psychotic but he was undiagnosed,” said Cele.