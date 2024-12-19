A 31-year-old woman swept out to sea by rip currents during a midnight dip was miraculously rescued by a local angler who cast his line, Kabeljou hook attached, and reeled her ashore in Mossel Bay.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the woman from George launched into the water to take a swim at about 1am on Wednesday but was caught in rip currents during the spring low tide along the shoreline at Dias Beach.
“Mossel Bay duty crew were activated after eyewitness reports of a drowning in progress at Tri Towers, Dias Beach. NSRI rescue swimmers, the SAPS, Frontier Medix ambulance services, provincial traffic services and Mossel Bay fire and rescue services responded,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.
“Fishermen, angling from the shoreline, saw the lady in the water and a local fisherman cast his line in her direction, with fishing line attached to a Kabeljou hook.
“The fish hook [hooked] onto her jeans and the fisherman was able to reel her in towards the beach where once she reached waist deep water a local fisherman waded into the water and helped her out onto the beach as NSRI and the emergency services were arriving on the scene.”
The woman was treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms by paramedics.
“The fisherman is commended for his effort that contributed to saving the lady's life,” said Lambinon.
TimesLIVE
Quick thinking angler reels in 'midnight dipper' caught in rip currents at Mossel Bay
Image: 123RF/paylessimages
TimesLIVE
