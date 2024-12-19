Three life terms each for funeral cover insurance fraud murders

A Durban woman and her accomplice who plotted the deaths of two of her relatives and a family friend have been handed three life sentences.

Nonhlanhla Mbele, 42, and Mthofi Cyril Msipha, 53, were sentenced by Durban high court acting judge Kevin Gounden on Thursday.

Gounden had convicted the pair earlier this month. He found the pair were responsible for the murders of Mbele's sister Susan Xolo, brother-in-law Thulani Cele and someone she knew from church Thamsanqa Mthembu. Mbele was also found guilty of conspiring to kill her helper Nonkuleko Hadebe and family friends Nosipho Mdlalose and Sthembile Hadebe.

The National Prosecuting Authority said before the murders, Mbele devised a plan to enrich herself through fraudulent claims from funeral policies.

Between June 2019 and September 2020, she obtained funeral cover plans through Capitec Bank/Centriq Life Insurance Company, insuring several members of her immediate family as well as people known to her.

Mbele made herself the policyholder and the beneficiary of the policies. According to the policies, Capitec undertook to pay out double the cover amount if the assured person died in an accident or from unnatural causes.