Two former cops in court for CIT robbery of R5.8m
The two officers allegedly used a state vehicle to collect firearms, only to use them to attack a G4S cash-in-transit vehicle
Image: Supplied
Two former police officers who allegedly used a state vehicle to collect firearms to rob a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle of R5.8m remain in jail after appearing in court.
The Hawks in Middelburg received information of a G4S (CIT) armoured vehicle being attacked by an unknown number of men in the Senotlelo area in Mpumalanga in February 2021.
It was found that the suspects robbed the guards and fled with R5.8m. Investigations found two police officers from Vaalbank police station were involved in the crime.
The Hawks discovered Sgt George Phaahla, 41, allegedly used a police vehicle to collect illegal firearms in KwaMhlanga. He then gave them to his accomplice Const Zachariah Mogopa, 41. Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Dineo Sekgotodi said the firearms were not service pistols.
“These firearms were used to attack the G4S armoured vehicle and the police officers were arrested and both made confessions.”
During the investigation an undisclosed amount of cash was found and seized from Magopa.
A third suspect, Bongumusa Jele, was arrested in Kanyamazane and placed on the court roll with the two officers.
The officers made a confession and the case docket appeared several times before the Vaalbank magistrate's court but in August 2021 the matter was struck off the roll due to outstanding forensic reports.
However, investigations continued and outstanding matters, with the forensic reports, were obtained, Sekgotodi said. The docket was referred back to the public prosecutor which led to the rearrest of the suspects and the case being placed back on the court roll.
On Tuesday, Magopa was arrested in Siyabuswa and detained at Vaalbank holding cells. On Wednesday, Phaahla was arrested.
“Magopa was dismissed while Phaahla was still at work, hence he was arrested at his place of work [Vaalbank police station].”
The matter was heard in the Vaalbank magistrate's court on Wednesday where the suspects were charged for CIT robbery.
The case was postponed to February 27 as the third suspect, Jele, did not appear in the dock as he was detained at Witbank prison for another CIT matter, said Sekgotodi.
