44 inmates in isolation due to diphtheria outbreak at Pollsmoor prison

Forty-four inmates at Pollsmoor prison in Cape Town have been placed in isolation to curb the spread of diphtheria after seven cases were confirmed.
The correctional services department said it had implemented robust prevention and control measures after a former inmate was confirmed to have diphtheria at Tygerberg Hospital.
Diphtheria is a contagious and potentially life-threatening bacterial infection that causes symptoms such as fever, chills, loss of appetite, sore throat, nausea and vomiting.
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, complications of diphtheria include respiratory obstruction and inflammation of the heart muscle with cardiac arrest or cardiac failure.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said after the former inmate's confirmed infection the department started a contact tracing process for possible cases, resulting in the isolation of 44 inmates to be assessed.
Image: Eugene Coetzee
“Recognising the unique risks posed by communal living environments the department has adopted a comprehensive approach to mitigate the spread of the disease in correctional facilities. A diphtheria outbreak in such a setting demands a co-ordinated and thorough response to contain the spread and ensure appropriate medical care for affected individuals.
“The health and wellbeing of incarcerated individuals, staff members and the surrounding community remain our priority. We are committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment in our correctional facilities,” Nxumalo said.
Healthcare services are being given to the affected inmates while the health department and correctional services work together for an effective response plan.
Inmates and staff members will also undergo health screenings for potential cases to enhance early detection and containment, said Nxumalo.
“This proactive approach will help prevent the spread of the disease and prepare us to address new infections, should they arise. Health education initiatives are being intensified to inform inmates, officials and service providers about diphtheria symptoms, the importance of vaccination and preventive measures. As a department, we are monitoring the situation and infection prevention protocols are being enforced for all individuals in the correctional facility. These will also apply to those visiting the facility.”
