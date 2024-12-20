Bheki Cele highlights heartbreak of 2-year-old left without parents in KwaZulu-Natal tragedy

South Africans watched in horror as the video went viral on social media showing a visibly upset Ntaka talking about how he murdered the two-year-old's mother.
At the end of the video, Ntaka shows the lifeless body of 25-year-old Cele covered in blood.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Ntaka, who was a primary schoolteacher, was found hanging from a tree on Wednesday at Malangeni in Umzinto, a short distance from where he killed Cele.
Cele condemned the exploitation of this tragic incident on social media, emphasising the need for compassion.
“It is a very tough story, but what is even worse is what happened to the social media sharing those images and details,” said Cele.
He called for restraint, urging South Africans to refrain from circulating harmful content.
“Maybe it could be a good call to South Africans at the present moment to hold back on those matters and just know that two people died. Wait until we know what really happened.”
Women for Change, an organisation focusing on gender-based violence, femicide and gender equality, also expressed its concern about the circulation of the graphic content.
Former minister of police Bheki Cele underscored the unimaginable future facing a young child after both parents died in KwaZulu-Natal this week.
Ntobeko Cele, 25, was stabbed to death by her partner Sibusiso Lawrence Ntaka, who posted a video of her body on social media on Tuesday before taking his own life.
“The real painful side is the two-year-old that has lost both mother and father,” said Cele.
Cele pointed out the long-term effect on the child’s future as well as the emotional and psychological trauma he will inevitably face.
“When somebody took the decision of doing it, I don't think he did put in the centre the issue and the future of the child that at two years has no mother, has no father,” said Cele.
“Unfortunately, nobody is there between themselves to explain why such drastic decisions would have been taken,” Cele said in an interview with eNCA
