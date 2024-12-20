Three arrested for double murder of brothers in Eastern Cape

Three suspects, aged between 20 and 30, have been arrested for the double murder of two brothers in the Bhityi administrative area outside Mthatha.
The suspects were nabbed during the police’s crime intelligence-driven operation, with the assistance of Bhityi detectives, within three days of the murder being reported.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the suspects were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, a bank card belonging to one of the deceased, and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The two brothers were found dead in their home at Mpunzana location outside Mthatha on Sunday night.
They were strangled and assaulted.
“The suspects were arrested within three days after the double murder was reported to the police,” Mawisa said.
“Members worked tirelessly in ensuring that those perpetrators [allegedly] involved are behind bars.”
After receiving information, the police followed leads and proceeded to Plaza taxi rank at Mthatha, where they arrested two suspects.
The operation continued and led the team to the Zithulele administrative area in Mqanduli, where the main suspect was allegedly hiding.
Police arrested the third suspect at Kwaaiman junction while driving a white Ford Ranger single cab.
“The vehicle was checked and is not reported stolen,” Mawisa said.
Upon searching him, they recovered an unlicensed firearm with an erased serial number and ammunition, a bank card that belonged to one of the deceased and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The three suspects were arrested and charged for double murder.
“Possession of stolen property, unlicensed firearm and ammunition will be added to the third suspect,” Mawisa said.
The trio are due to appear at the Bhityi magistrate’s court on Friday.
Police said the arrests sent a clear message to those who break the law that police were committed to ensuring justice was served and perpetrators brought to book.
Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene praised the efforts by police members that led to the arrests.
DispatchLIVE
Three arrested for double murder of brothers in Eastern Cape
Image: SUPPLIED
Three suspects, aged between 20 and 30, have been arrested for the double murder of two brothers in the Bhityi administrative area outside Mthatha.
The suspects were nabbed during the police’s crime intelligence-driven operation, with the assistance of Bhityi detectives, within three days of the murder being reported.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the suspects were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, a bank card belonging to one of the deceased, and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The two brothers were found dead in their home at Mpunzana location outside Mthatha on Sunday night.
They were strangled and assaulted.
“The suspects were arrested within three days after the double murder was reported to the police,” Mawisa said.
“Members worked tirelessly in ensuring that those perpetrators [allegedly] involved are behind bars.”
After receiving information, the police followed leads and proceeded to Plaza taxi rank at Mthatha, where they arrested two suspects.
The operation continued and led the team to the Zithulele administrative area in Mqanduli, where the main suspect was allegedly hiding.
Police arrested the third suspect at Kwaaiman junction while driving a white Ford Ranger single cab.
“The vehicle was checked and is not reported stolen,” Mawisa said.
Upon searching him, they recovered an unlicensed firearm with an erased serial number and ammunition, a bank card that belonged to one of the deceased and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The three suspects were arrested and charged for double murder.
“Possession of stolen property, unlicensed firearm and ammunition will be added to the third suspect,” Mawisa said.
The trio are due to appear at the Bhityi magistrate’s court on Friday.
Police said the arrests sent a clear message to those who break the law that police were committed to ensuring justice was served and perpetrators brought to book.
Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene praised the efforts by police members that led to the arrests.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos