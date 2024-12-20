Chaos erupted on the R72 near East London's King Phalo Airport on Friday when a truck carrying liquor collided with a minibus taxi, leaving a pedestrian dead.
Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the truck driver was attempting to avoid a teenage girl when the accident happened.
“In the process, he collided with a minibus taxi,” Binqose said.
The minibus taxi had three occupants — the driver and two passengers — who escaped with minor injuries.
The truck driver was unharmed.
However, the pedestrian, a teenage girl, was fatally injured.
“She passed away at the scene,” Binqose said.
Paramedics reportedly struggled to access the crash victims due to the chaos.
Binqose strongly condemned the looting.
“The looting made it impossible for rapid response teams to attend to the injured,” he said.
Despite the official confirmation from the department, some social media users disputed the reports of the girl's death.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
WATCH | 'Looters' descend on scene after East London pedestrian killed in truck-taxi crash
Image: SCREENGRAB
