News

WATCH | Who are the migrants who could be targeted in Trump’s mass deportation plans?

By Reuters - 20 December 2024

As Donald Trump plans mass deportations of migrants, data reveal that it could target roughly 11-14 million people.

Here’s what we know about their nationalities, home states, jobs and ages. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Who are the migrants who could be targeted in Trump’s mass deportation plans? | ...
ACSA and the BMA briefs the media ahead of the festive season