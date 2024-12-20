As Donald Trump plans mass deportations of migrants, data reveal that it could target roughly 11-14 million people.
Here’s what we know about their nationalities, home states, jobs and ages.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Who are the migrants who could be targeted in Trump’s mass deportation plans?
As Donald Trump plans mass deportations of migrants, data reveal that it could target roughly 11-14 million people.
Here’s what we know about their nationalities, home states, jobs and ages.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos