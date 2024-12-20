'We survived on water, toothpaste, vinegar and salt': Stilfontein illegal miner

A suspected illegal miner, who recently surfaced at Stilfontein mine, has shared a harrowing account of the desperate conditions he and others endured while trapped underground.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, the miner, whose identity remains undisclosed, revealed that food was scarce and prices were exorbitant.
“Things are difficult. Time is running out. There is not enough food and we are only getting 500ml of mageu and instant porridge in 24 hours,” he said.
“It's tough. We survived on water, toothpaste, vinegar and salt.”
He described the situation as dire, warning that those still underground are on the brink of death.
“Many people are sick and others are dying. The main thing that's killing people is starvation. There's about 300 people there and only about 30 of them are in a good state.”
Since November, more than 1,500 illegal miners have surfaced through the different shafts in Stilfontein. This includes eight dead bodies.
He said some people resorted to using gold as currency for transactions, while alleged kingpins exerted control. However, he didn't know where the alleged kingpins are.
“I was only told there's a payment required for one to come out.”
The miner recounted how he was approached at a tavern with a promise of employment and subsequently entered the mine.
“I got here in May. We were approached while sitting at a tavern and were promised employment at the Stilfontein mine. It was four of us and we were handed hammers, chisels and gumboots.”
Mining Affected Communities United in Action has again filed an urgent application in the Pretoria high court to compel the state to “provide humanitarian aid, including food, water and medication within two hours of the court order”.
The organisation wants the state to cover costs of necessities, claiming about R76,000 of donations has run out.
“It's the state that is deliberately delaying that rescue operation. They should then be the ones who provide food, medication and all of those basic necessities.”
