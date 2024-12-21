The death toll has climbed to five after a horrific head-on collision on the R409 between Ndabakazi and Ngqamakhwe in the early hours of Saturday.
Initially, three people died at the scene when an Opel Corsa bakkie and a Toyota Avanza collided just after midnight.
"Two more people succumbed to their injuries in hospital," said provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.
Two people died in a separate crash on the N2 near Fort Jackson outside Mdantsane on Friday night.
This brings the total death toll in the two crashes to seven.
Death toll in horror Eastern Cape crash rises to five
